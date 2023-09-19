Colorado State Player Henry Blackburn Receives Death Threats Following Illegal Hit on Travis Hunter (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/19, 1:48 p.m. ET: During a press conference today, Deion Sanders made a statement about Henry Blackburn and said he was a good player who should be forgiven.

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game... This is a still young man trying to make it in life ... He does not deserve a death threat over a game," Coach Prime said.

"I forgive him. Our team forgives him. Travis Hunter has forgiven him. Let's move on. That kid does not deserve that," he added.