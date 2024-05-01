Sebastian Telfair Reflects on Ankle Monitor Removal and Ex-Wife Testifying Against Him: 'Glad That Sh*t Is Over'

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has reflected on what it was like to remove the ankle monitor he had to wear for five years in connection with a weapons and marijuana-related conviction in 2019.

Telfair sat down for an interview with VladTV recently, and he spoke on the moment he had his ankle monitor removed. In 2019, Telfair was released from prison following an agreement with the courts after he was convicted of possessing an illegal firearm in a 2017 incident where he was caught with a load of weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop.

Telfair was ordered to surrender his passports, forced to stay in New York City with a mandatory curfew, and required to wear an ankle monitor. The monitor was removed earlier this month, and Telfair couldn't have been happier. He explained that he now has a black ring around his ankle because of it while admitting he was in shock, knowing he was finally going to be a free man.

"I'm so happy to have this ankle monitor off me," Telfair said. "I went into shock, and I didn't even know I was in shock, like, I wasn't even speaking, like I was just kind of like, 'Oh shit.' And then, when I woke up the next day, I just felt like I slept for 100 hours. I just felt like a new, new, new person. I kept envisioning like, 'Well, what am I going to feel like when I get this damn ankle monitor off me?' And now I know what it feels like."