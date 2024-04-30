Watch LeBron James Make Fan Flinch After She Appears to Call Him a 'Crybaby'

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets 108 to 106, which eliminated them from the playoffs. It was the second year in a row that Nikola Jokic and crew took the Lake Show out of the playoffs.

LeBron put up an impressive stat line to try and keep the Lakers' playoffs hopes alive as he put up 30 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds in a losing effort. After the game, Bron was hit with numerous questions about his future with the Lakers.

When asked if Monday's Game 5 loss was his last game in a Lakers jersey, Bron said he wasn't going to answer that question but clarified that he wanted to spend time with his family.

"I just want to get home to the family honestly," James said. "I'll start looking at the schedule. One of my boys is just trying to decide if he's going to enter the Draft or go back to school, I've got another kid playing ball, my daughter's playing volleyball. And my wife is doing so many great things."

He added, "So it's about family right now. And then in a couple of months, I gotta go to Vegas for training camp. So I'm gonna rest my body for USA Basketball. That's kind of the initial thoughts."

Meanwhile, the Lakers are rumored to be "very open" to drafting LeBron's son Bronny James. However, Brian Windhorst stated on Tuesday that the future NBA Hall of Famer is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent for the first time since 2018.