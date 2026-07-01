When Does Mexico Play Again In The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Hopes are high south of the border as Mexico celebrates its first World Cup knockout stage win in 40 years. El Tri fans are now focused on what’s next for their beloved futbol club. Below, we will look at when Mexico will play again in the World Cup, and also take a glance at its potential opponent.

When does Mexico play again in the World Cup?

After toppling Ecuador, 2-0, on Tuesday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico’s national soccer team advances to the Round of 16.

Mexico will play again on Sunday, July 5 against the winner of England and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Mexico vs. England/Congo DR showdown will take place at 8 p.m. ET and Mexico will once again enjoy the comforts of its home crowd as the match will be played at the famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It is likely that Mexico will square off with England, as The Three Lions are heavy -1100 favorites at Fanatics Sportsbook to beat Congo DR and advance. Mexico won’t have to wait long to find out its opponent as England versus Congo DR is today at 12 p.m. ET (FOX) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If England prevails as expected, Mexico versus England would be quite the box office draw given both countries’ rabid fan bases. Eli Tri has only faced The Three Lions once in World Cup play as England beat Mexico at Wembley Stadium in the group stage of the 1966 World Cup. Mexico’s Round of 16 match this Sunday will be its final match in its home country of this World Cup, regardless of outcome. The World Cup quarterfinals start on Thursday, July 9 and all quarterfinals games will be played in the United States. The World Cup semifinals and Finals will be played in the US as well. If Mexico is able to win its Round of 16 match, it would then advance to play in the quarterfinals and that match would be played on Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.