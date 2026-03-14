Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Delivered 'Afterlife' Message to him in a Dream

Lamar Odom has claimed that Kobe Bryant came to him in a dream with an ominous message about life after death. During an appearance on the March 6 episode of Double Coverag3 Podcast, the retired NBA player, who played alongside Bryant during two brief stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, recalled dreaming that he was in a three-point contest with the late NBA legend. Around the 38-minute mark of the podcast, The Death & Life of Lamar Odom star explained that Bryant was "so ambidextrous with his footwork that it didn't matter which foot he stepped into, he was able to make the shot with his right hand."

Odom added that he "vividly" remembered dreaming that he copied Bryant’s three-point shot, and after missing it, he tried it again and landed it. "And he just stopped," Odom said. "And he looked back at me. He said, 'Hello, the afterlife is not what people make it up to be.' And then I woke up shortly after that." The former athlete tried to dissect what Bryant’s message meant. "Could be he [misses] everybody, that can mean a [multitude] of things," Odom explained. "Maybe he's still traveling, to wherever he has to go or have to get. I don't know what it meant, but I just take it as live your best life now. Don’t sell yourself short." Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside eight other victims, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. Odom himself was on the brink of death during an overdose in 2015, which he reflected on in the recent Netflix installment of Untold. When recounting the medical emergency, where he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks, Odom said something eerily similar to what Bryant 'told' him: "The afterlife is not what people make it out to be."

Odom previously discussed Bryant on an episode of Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady, claiming that the late shooting guard declared that he was "better" than Michael Jordan.