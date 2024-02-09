Things You Can Bet On During Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and not only can you bet on the actual big game, but also on what’s going to happen during Usher’s halftime show.

Several betting sites, including FanDuel and Bovada, are letting fans pick hyper-specific (and in many cases unpredictable) options for what Usher is going to wear, sing, say, and do during his heavily anticipated halftime performance. Whether it is the first song he’s going to perform, how many songs he performs, if he brings out any surprise guests, and many more, there are several options to feed your gambling addiction and lengthen your parlay.



Check out some of the different betting options you’ll have during the Super Bowl halftime show, and my unsolicited, non-expert opinion on which bets to pick. Tail me at your own risk.

