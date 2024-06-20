Dave Portnoy Nonchalantly Reveals He 'Beat' Cancer: 'No Big Deal'

The Barstool Sports founder made the announcement on 'The Dozen Trivia Tournament IV.'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed he had cancer during a livestream of The Dozen Trivia Tournament IV on Wednesday.

Portnoy nonchalantly made the announcement when asked how we was feeling about trying to win this tournament after his hometown Boston Celtics won their NBA-best 18th title earlier this week.

"A lot of pressure. This is all that matters. We've been waiting for all season," he responded. "I have cancer, by the way. No big deal."

Dave Portnoy's announcement that he has cancer. pic.twitter.com/S7mGUKSEs2

— Sekrah (@sekrah) June 19, 2024
Twitter: @sekrah

The revelation was met with silence on the set until someone can be heard saying, "Sorry to hear that."

Portnoy recently shared a video on social media in which the 47-year-old clarified he meant it in a past tense, adding, "I beat it. It wasn't the serious kind thank god."

I did have cancer. I beat it. It wasn’t the serious kind thank god. I can’t tell if Bosco thinks cancer is funny or not. pic.twitter.com/PCW9ZXZfAT

— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 20, 2024
Twitter: @stoolpresidente


