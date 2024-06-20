Dave Portnoy Nonchalantly Reveals He 'Beat' Cancer: 'No Big Deal'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed he had cancer during a livestream of The Dozen Trivia Tournament IV on Wednesday.

Portnoy nonchalantly made the announcement when asked how we was feeling about trying to win this tournament after his hometown Boston Celtics won their NBA-best 18th title earlier this week.

"A lot of pressure. This is all that matters. We've been waiting for all season," he responded. "I have cancer, by the way. No big deal."