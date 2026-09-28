The Best MLB Collabs and Baseball Merch on Complex

Baseball has quietly become one of the most borrowed aesthetics in fashion, and most of the picks in this selection come from outside the sport, with artists, festival brands, record labels, and streetwear designers all working in its standard shapes. Jerseys and caps carry the bulk of it, though the group stretches to graphic tees and even a vinyl release, and the range runs from official MLB collaborations to pieces that simply borrow the look. The headliner is the KAWS x MLB Stadium Jersey collection, a Fanatics x Complex x KAWS team-up covering the Dodgers and Yankees, with standouts extending to a Ralph Lauren skeleton jersey and a Rolling Stones x Houston Astros vinyl. Here is the best baseball merch and MLB gear available on Complex right now.

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