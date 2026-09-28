The Best MLB Collabs and Baseball Merch on Complex

Baseball has quietly become one of the most borrowed aesthetics in fashion, and most of the picks in this selection come from outside the sport, with artists, festival brands, record labels, and streetwear designers all working in its standard shapes. Jerseys and caps carry the bulk of it, though the group stretches to graphic tees and even a vinyl release, and the range runs from official MLB collaborations to pieces that simply borrow the look. The headliner is the KAWS x MLB Stadium Jersey collection, a Fanatics x Complex x KAWS team-up covering the Dodgers and Yankees, with standouts extending to a Ralph Lauren skeleton jersey and a Rolling Stones x Houston Astros vinyl. Here is the best baseball merch and MLB gear available on Complex right now.
Shop the Baseball Collection on Complex
KAWS X Nike Men's MLB Stadium Jersey Los Angeles Dodgers
Price: $275
How To Buy: Shop KAWS x MLB → KAWS X Nike Men's MLB Stadium Jersey Los Angeles Dodgers on Complex
KAWS built this Dodgers jersey around the "XX" motif that runs through his work, designing it for the Fanatics and Complex presented KAWS x MLB Collection. The team's classic script sits across the chest in royal blue with the red "XX" embroidered underneath. On the back, an oversized interlocking "LA" in light grey is underlaid with a royal blue "XX," a treatment repeated on the left sleeve. It arrives as a Nike stadium jersey with a full button front.
KAWS x Nike Men's MLB Stadium Jersey New York Yankees
Price: $275
How To Buy: Shop KAWS x MLB → KAWS x Nike Men's MLB Stadium Jersey New York Yankees on Complex
The Yankees' interlocking "NY" is among the most recognizable logos in sports, and KAWS builds his Yankees entry in the Fanatics and Complex presented KAWS x MLB Collection around it. The logo sits in royal blue on the left chest with his "XX" embroidered in light grey on the opposite side. The back carries an oversized collaborative version of the "NY" in light grey, underlaid with a light grey "XX" that repeats on the left sleeve.
Wu York Snapback
Price: $60
How To Buy: Shop Hats → Wu York Snapback on Complex
Wu-Tang Clan's identity has been welded to New York since the group's earliest records, and this snapback puts that in the name, with an embroidered Wu York logo across the front of the black cap. A "Forever" script runs along the back, and heritage patches on both sides reference points in the group's history. The hat comes from the Wu-Tang Clan Shop, made as a nod to the group's legacy and its New York City roots.
Rolling Loud RL Skeleton Baseball Jersey
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop Jerseys → Rolling Loud RL Skeleton Baseball Jersey on Complex
Rolling Loud built its name staging hip-hop festivals, and its apparel line carries that branding onto pieces like this baseball top. The jersey is a button-up short sleeve cut in a cream colorway, with skeleton graphics printed across the body rather than dropped in as a single chest hit. The result is a baseball silhouette without the team script or numbering that usually comes with it.
6CRAYON Retro Flat Top Baseball Cap
Price: $65
How To Buy: Shop Hats → 6CRAYON Retro Flat Top Baseball Cap on Complex
6CRAYON builds this cap around a flat top crown, a retro shape rather than the rounded profile standard on modern fitted caps. Striping runs through the paneling, with embroidered letters across the front. The fabric is a wool blend, 30% wool to 70% polyester, which holds the crown's structure instead of letting it slouch the way a cotton cap would.
HOMERUN x have a good time Ball Boy Tee - Black
Price: $48
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → HOMERUN x have a good time Ball Boy Tee - Black on Complex
The Ball Boy Tee comes out of a collaboration between HOMERUN and have a good time, two Tokyo streetwear labels, and the graphic splits the difference between them. The front turns a baseball into a face, with the have a good time logo sitting on the character's hat where a team mark would normally go. An arching HOMERUN logo is printed across the back. It is a black cotton tee built around one character rather than a league insignia.
Stones x Houston Astros Hackney Diamonds Collector's Edition Vinyl
Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop Vinyl → Stones x Houston Astros Hackney Diamonds Collector's Edition Vinyl on Complex
The Rolling Stones played the Houston Astrodome on the 1989 Steel Wheels Tour, a run that stopped at the homes or former homes of several MLB clubs across North America. That history feeds this release, a limited edition Hackney Diamonds Collector's Edition made with Major League Baseball and pressed in baseball white. The band and the league built custom art for each of the 30 clubs, with the disc housed in a pocket jacket.