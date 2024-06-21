Reggie Jackson Reflects on the Racism He Endured Playing in Alabama: 'I Wouldn’t Wish It On Anybody'

Reggie Jackson returned to Birmingham, Alabama’s Rickwood Field on Thursday night.

The MLB hosted its "MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues” event, which featured the San Francisco Giants playing the St. Louis Cardinals. In a conversation with Fox Sports during the event, Jackson revealed that returning to the stadium was a challenging experience for him.

"Coming back here is not easy. The racism when I played here, the difficulty of going through different places where we traveled. Fortunately, I had a manager and had players on the team that helped me get through it. But I wouldn’t wish it on anybody," he shared, adding, "I walked into restaurants and they would point at me and say 'a n***er can’t eat here.' I would go to a hotel and they would say, 'a n***er can’t stay here.'"