People Clown LeBron James for Brushing Extremely Short Hair, Joke He’s Brushing His Thoughts

LeBron James' fans wouldn’t leave him alone this week.

On Thursday, a clip of the Los Angeles Lakers player brushing his hair went viral. The footage appeared to be filmed while LeBron was in the locker room during a media session, as reporters were speaking with him. He was seen earnestly brushing his hair—and fans had jokes.

Quote-tweeting the clip, X user @talktometay wrote that LeBron was “not brushing shit but skin man.”

In a follow-up message, the user wrote, “I remember when D-Wade said when God made Lebron he gave him all the basketball skills, talent, and IQ in the world … But He snatched his hairline and said that's gonna be your only flaw in life.”