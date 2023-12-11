Video Shows Cowboys and Eagles Fans Almost Knock Over Memorabilia Stand During Fight

The latest chapter in the bitter rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles unfolded this weekend, as the Cowboys beat the Eagles 33-13 on Sunday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the bad blood between Cowboys and Eagles fans boiled over within the concourse of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where two fans nearly knocked over a memorabilia stand while trading haymakers.
As seen in the footage circulating social media, the two men squared off and exchanged punches, before the fight spilled over toward a pop-up stand featuring iconic sports memorabilia such as a signed Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan jersey.
Fortunately, the thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia came away unscathed, as both combatants drifted away from the stand en route to throwing more punches as dozens of bystanders failed to intervene.
TMZ reports no arrests were made, with a spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department stating, "It does not appear either of the men involved or the vendor whose items were knocked over contacted us to file a report with us."
The Cowboys knocked the Eagles out of their first-place perch atop the NFC East, as both teams head into Week 15 with identical 10-3 records.