Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Donate $100,000 to Victims of Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have both donated $100,000 to victims of the mass shooting that occurred at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Swift made two $50,000 donations to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 44-year-old mother and local DJ who was killed in the shooting. On Friday, Swift, who did not attend Kansas City's celebration this week, made her contribution to Lopez-Galvan's family via their GoFundMe page. Swift's representative confirmed the donations were legit in a statement to Variety.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," Swift wrote alongside the two donations.

Lopez-Galvan, a host for Kansas City radio station KFFI's "Taste of Tejano," was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while attending the parade with her husband and son. Lopez-Galvan was transported to a local hospital, but died during surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life," the GoFundMe description reads.

In the wake of the senseless tragedy, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes visited Children's Mercy Hospital on Friday in support of the Reyes family, whose eight and 10-year-old daughters both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.