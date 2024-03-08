Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks Say They Won’t Date a Man ‘That Doesn’t Have Any Female Friendships': ‘Red Flag’

Can men and women just be friends?

The question is as old as time, but Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks say these types of platonic friendships are a must when choosing a romantic partner.

On a new episode of their podcast Two Personal, the sports journalists agreed that they wouldn’t want to date a guy who doesn't have friends who are women.

"I don't want to date a man who only gets input from other men and who has all women in two categories, your mother or your aunties or someone I want to sleep with,” said Joy Taylor, per Fadeaway World. “You have to have a broader spectrum on women and their value in your life if you're going to be with me."