Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks Say They Won’t Date a Man ‘That Doesn’t Have Any Female Friendships': ‘Red Flag’

Can men and women just be friends?
The question is as old as time, but Joy Taylor and Taylor Rooks say these types of platonic friendships are a must when choosing a romantic partner.
On a new episode of their podcast Two Personal, the sports journalists agreed that they wouldn’t want to date a guy who doesn't have friends who are women.
"I don't want to date a man who only gets input from other men and who has all women in two categories, your mother or your aunties or someone I want to sleep with,” said Joy Taylor, per Fadeaway World. “You have to have a broader spectrum on women and their value in your life if you're going to be with me."
“Only getting information and opinions from other men sounds terrifying. So I encourage that you not be what anybody does ever,” added Taylor Rooks. “But you're totally right because the more we keep talking about can you have friends of the opposite sex, the more I start feeling like everybody is like primal animals in a zoo."
She continued, "I'm not going to tell my partner, you can't be around women. Because if I feel like I have to tell you that, what does that say about what I think you're like when I'm not with you? That I can’t trust you to be around women [platonically], I would say that says more about my choices and who I’m with, because I’m never going to feel like I have to control you or I have to monitor the friendships that you are in."
The podcast clip began to circulate on social media and opened the floodgates for people to weigh in on the matter.
Watch the latest full Two Personal podcast episode up top.