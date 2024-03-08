That Voluptuous Fan Who Became A Meme After Steph Curry Celebration Photo Is An Escort

Prior to the Daily Mail and Post’s stories about the woman behind the photobomb, Taylor took to Twitter to celebrate her viral moment.

“God… Best date of my life as you can see,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Fuck me, remind me to come fully dressed next time. What a fucking blast.”

On Friday, Talor spoke to the Daily Mai l about her 15 seconds of fame.

“Ok, well, that was fun,” Taylor said. “To all the media outlets including you Barstool Sports, no, Twitter doesn’t delete you for putting tits out I don’t think? Maybe? Let’s try it and see? Actually I have tried it, they do not.”

She added: “It is terrifying as a woman being in the same room as Steph Curry. I wasn’t even looking at the guy and caught smoke, fuck. And if you are in any way shape or form above average hot, yes, please just don’t be in the same room with Steph Curry. Because you will be a meme.”

That's actually a pretty good point from Taylor because this isn't the first time an attrative woman went viral because of Steph Curry.

During the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, model and longtime Warriors fan Roni Rose went viral for lusting after Curry in a photo. She became such a celebrity that Curry's wife Ayesha had to come out and defend Rose.