Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Zion Williamson for Being Fat: 'I Saw a Belly'

Stephen A. Smith is calling out Zion Williamson for not being in shape.
On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN host ripped Zion for looking "fat" during the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's In-Season Tournament on Thursday.
Smith began his rant by praising 38-year-old LeBron James for being in "peak physical condition," before blasting Zion for not taking his conditioning as seriously as Bron.
“Zion Williamson, who is more than five years younger, but 40 pounds heavier, went to the free throw line,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, I saw a belly. A belly. Like, when he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. That kind of belly. I mean, damn. Damn. What’s up, Zion?”
Smith continued by accusing Zion of looking like he "showed up to the game having just ate a buffet."
“It’s bad enough you got your ass kicked, losing by 44 points in the semifinals. Did nothing to lead and galvanize your team," he said. "Did nothing to show the man-child that you are and to take over. But you look like you showed up to the game having just ate a buffet. Not something from the buffet, I said the buffet. Like you ate the damn table. I wasn’t going to touch on this, because I was embarrassed for him. But then Sports Illustrated wrote about it, and the New Orleans Times-Picayune, local newspaper, wrote about it. So it’s public information. He’s fat.”
Stephen A. Smith's rant arrives days after the Pelicans organization expressed its concern about Williamson’s discipline.
“The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve,” a report from the New Orleans Times-Picayune stated. “Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, ‘doesn’t listen.’”
Watch Smith's full rant about Zion below.