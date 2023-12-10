Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Zion Williamson for Being Fat: 'I Saw a Belly'

Stephen A. Smith is calling out Zion Williamson for not being in shape.

On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN host ripped Zion for looking "fat" during the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's In-Season Tournament on Thursday.

Smith began his rant by praising 38-year-old LeBron James for being in "peak physical condition," before blasting Zion for not taking his conditioning as seriously as Bron.

“Zion Williamson, who is more than five years younger, but 40 pounds heavier, went to the free throw line,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, I saw a belly. A belly. Like, when he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. That kind of belly. I mean, damn. Damn. What’s up, Zion?”