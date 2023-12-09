Zion Williamson's Former Trainer Responds to Pelicans' Concern Over Star's Diet and Conditioning

Zion Williamson's former trainer is calling out the New Orleans Pelicans star in light of the team expressing its concern over the All-Star's weight.

On Friday, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that the Pelicans organization is concerned about Williamson’s discipline.

“The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve,” the report stated. “Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, ‘doesn’t listen.’”

After the Pelicans' blowout loss to the Lakers on Thursday, Williamson did take personal accountability.

“I got to be better,” he told reporters. “I got to be more aggressive, finding my shot. I got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid-back tonight, and I just can’t do that. And defensively I got to be better.”

On Friday, Zion's former trainer, Jasper Bibbs, hopped on Instagram to post a cryptic message in the wake of the news. Bibbs posted a screenshot of the story regarding Zion's conditioning and diet with a shrug emoji. Bibbs also shared a photo of a skinnier Zion alongside a caption that read, "Remember when..."