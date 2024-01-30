NFL Grants Licensing Deal to Designer of Taylor Swift's Viral Chiefs Jacket

Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to pay dividends for the NFL.
Sportico reports Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has received a licensing deal with the NFL that allows her to use official NFL logos on her future designs.
Jusczyk is the designer behind the custom-made puffer jackets Taylor was seen wearing earlier this month at a Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Jusczyk has also made puffer jackets for Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.
The financials behind Jusczyk's deal with the NFL have not been made public.
The news arrives a day after American Airlines and United Airlines cashed in on Swift and Kelce's budding romance by providing flights for the Super Bowl, which hosts Travis' Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.
Both airlines have announced new flight routes from Kansas City to Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. American Airlines launched a flight with the code 1989, a reference to Swift's album of the same name, that goes from Kansas City International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. The return flight, meanwhile, is number 87, a reference to Kelce's jersey number.
1989 will run twice from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, while 87 will leave Las Vegas on Feb. 12.