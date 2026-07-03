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From host cities and stadiums to ticket info and banned countries, here's your full guide to the 2026 FIFA World Cup—set to be the biggest tournament in history.Michael Rosen
From the stars names like Mbappé to the less-heralded names like Yunus Musah, we selected the seven most impressive stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Joseph Turuseta
Week three of the World Cup brought both expected outcomes (like Brazil advancing) and stunning ones (Russia overcoming Spain). Check out the most buzzworthy moments from the third week of the worldwide soccer tournament, in addition to a primer on what's coming next.Aaron C. Mansfield
After a thrilling opening week that featured Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance and Lionel Messi missing a clutch penalty kick, week two brought more excitement. Check out a full recap and lookahead after this past week's action.Aaron C. Mansfield