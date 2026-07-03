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Lamine Yamal in a blue FC Barcelona jacket holds his brother Kenye in a matching jersey, both looking happy.
Sports

Lamine Yamal's Adorable 3 Year-Old Brother Is Becoming a Star: His 7 Funniest Moments

3-year-old Keyne has become one of soccer’s most lovable, show-stealing viral stars.

Mark Elibert9 days ago
SKOREA-FBL-WC-2026
Sports

South Korea's World Cup Squad Greeted With Boos, Protest Banners at Incheon Airport

Resigned coach Hong Myung-bo walked out in silence as dozens of angry fans chanted and held up signs reading, "Korean football is dead."

Mark Elibert17 days ago
Flag of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) with a green and yellow Africa map emblem, waving against a blue sky.
Sports

FIFA World Cup: How Far Has an African Team Ever Advanced in Tournament History?

Morocco set a new benchmark in 2022, but Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all helped pave the way for Africa's greatest World Cup moments.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
SANTOS, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 7: Neymar Junior of Santos looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Cruzeiro at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on December 7,
Sports

Neymar Weeps With Joy After Finding Out He Made Brazil’s World Cup Roster

Neymar was thrilled to learn he would once again be representing Brazil in the World Cup.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
21 Savage in a green hoodie and red cap stands in front of a gold background with "AUDEMARS" partially visible.
Music

21 Savage Pulls Up to Arsenal Halftime Show, Talks Club’s Title Chances

The rapper reflected on growing up as an Arsenal supporter, praised Thierry Henry and Declan Rice, and shared his thoughts on the club’s Premier League and Champions League hopes.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
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Cristo Fernandez with long dark hair wearing a leather jacket stands in front of a backdrop with text.
Pop Culture

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Cristo Fernández Signs With USL Club El Paso Locomotive FC

Cristo Fernández, who played Dani Rojas on 'Ted Lasso,' is officially joining a professional soccer club.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo in a red Portugal jersey, pointing to himself, wearing a captain's armband, on a soccer field.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Word’s First Billionaire Soccer Player

Bloomberg estimates Ronaldo’s net worth at $1.4 billion.

Mark Elibert282 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr during the pre season match between Al-Nassr v FC Toulouse at MGG Arena.
Pop Culture

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth in 2025: How Much Does the Athlete Make?

Cristiano Ronaldo has built a net worth that cements his status as both a sports legend and one of the wealthiest athletes in history.

Sienna Dubois 339 days ago
KSI on the left, wearing a bandana and plaid shirt, smiling. IShowSpeed on the right, in a tuxedo at a formal event.
Sports

KSI and IShowSpeed to Help Launch 6-On-6 Soccer League Expansion in U.S. and U.K.

Baller League's expansion is a collaboration between influencers and soccer greats.

Mark Elibert598 days ago
Wesley Fofana, Mason Mount, and teammates celebrate a goal while wearing blue Chelsea FC jerseys during a football match
Sports

Enzo Fernández Sorry for Argentina Players' 'Highly Offensive' Chant, Chelsea Teammate Calls Video 'Uninhibited Racism'

The national team's xenophobic chant post-victory was condemned by the French Football Federation, which intends to "file a lawsuit for abusive remarks of a racial and discriminatory nature."

Brad Callas731 days ago
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Two men fighting outside a bar. Police officers intervening to restrain one man wearing a flag. Onlookers in the background
Sports

England and Netherlands Soccer Fans Get Into All-Out Brawl Outside Pub in Germany Before Game

The Netherlands lost to England 2-1 in the intense matchup.

Mark Elibert737 days ago
Lionel Messi on the field in a soccer uniform, a person holding a baby wrapped in a towel, and a player joyfully celebrating in a soccer uniform
Sports

Here’s the Story Behind Viral Photo of Baby Lamine Yamal in Bathtub Being Held By Lionel Messi

The 16-year-old rising futbol star helped Spain defeat France on Tuesday.

Alex Ocho737 days ago
Two people posing together at a TIME 100 event, woman in a red dress and white coat, man in a dark suit
Pop Culture

Mark Consuelos Tells Wife Kelly Ripa He Shared 'Passionate' Kiss With Woman Celebrating Their Soccer Team's Victory

Back in 2022, Ripa and Consuelos invested in Campobasso 1919, an Italian soccer team that competes in Serie D.

Brad Callas808 days ago
Two soccer players in action during a match, one in a red jersey, the other in a striped green kit, competing for the ball
Sports

Video Shows Fans Brawl in Stands During USA vs. Mexico Soccer Match

The United States won the match 2-0, while a fight between fans of both sides erupted in the stands.

Brad Callas844 days ago
Sports

Leonardo Dicaprio, Prince Harry, LeBron James, and More Attend Lionel Messi's L.A. Debut

Messi had two assists as Inter Miami CF continued its unbeaten run with the Argentinian superstar.

Brad Callas1047 days ago
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Music

The Weeknd and XO Partner With Paris Saint-Germain for Limited Edition Jersey

The collaboration coincides with the Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop in Saint-Germain, France.

Brad Callas1084 days ago
Sports

Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Calls Out La Liga Over Racist Abuse, Shares Video of Incidents

Real Madrid's match against Valencia was temporarily stopped after fans screamed racial slurs at Vinicius Jr.

Brad Callas1152 days ago

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