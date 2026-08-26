Steph Curry’s Record-Breaking Shot Is Headed to the Biggest Screen Possible

The announcement follows a major stretch beyond basketball, including Curry’s humanitarian award and Simplicity’s expansion into luxury real estate.

The film follows Curry’s rise to become the NBA’s all-time three-point leader, with more than 4,200 makes.

A new Steph Curry documentary directed by Gotham Chopra will arrive in IMAX theaters in October.

Steph Curry’s historic three-point takeover is getting the biggest screen possible. A new documentary chronicling the Golden State Warriors star’s climb to the top of the NBA record book will arrive in IMAX theaters in October, putting both the mechanics and the impact of his game-changing shot under a microscope. Directed by veteran sports documentarian Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion of Sports, the film will center on Curry becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. But the documentary will go beyond a highlight reel. It will also explore the work, precision, and skill behind a shooting style that transformed how basketball is played at every level.

Curry has now made more than 4,200 three-pointers, extending a record he claimed in December 2021 when he passed Ray Allen at Madison Square Garden. The milestone is only part of the story. Curry’s combination of range, speed, and accuracy pushed NBA offenses farther from the basket and made the three-pointer a central weapon rather than a specialty shot. His rise was hardly guaranteed. The Warriors selected Curry with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, but recurring ankle injuries threatened to derail his career during his first several seasons. He ultimately became the face of Golden State’s dynasty, leading the franchise to four NBA championships while collecting two MVP awards, 12 All-Star selections, and 11 All-NBA honors. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.