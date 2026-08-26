Steph Curry’s Record-Breaking Shot Is Headed to the Biggest Screen Possible

Key Takeaways
- A new Steph Curry documentary directed by Gotham Chopra will arrive in IMAX theaters in October.
- The film follows Curry’s rise to become the NBA’s all-time three-point leader, with more than 4,200 makes.
- The announcement follows a major stretch beyond basketball, including Curry’s humanitarian award and Simplicity’s expansion into luxury real estate.
Steph Curry’s historic three-point takeover is getting the biggest screen possible. A new documentary chronicling the Golden State Warriors star’s climb to the top of the NBA record book will arrive in IMAX theaters in October, putting both the mechanics and the impact of his game-changing shot under a microscope.
Directed by veteran sports documentarian Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion of Sports, the film will center on Curry becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.
But the documentary will go beyond a highlight reel. It will also explore the work, precision, and skill behind a shooting style that transformed how basketball is played at every level.
Curry has now made more than 4,200 three-pointers, extending a record he claimed in December 2021 when he passed Ray Allen at Madison Square Garden.
The milestone is only part of the story. Curry’s combination of range, speed, and accuracy pushed NBA offenses farther from the basket and made the three-pointer a central weapon rather than a specialty shot.
His rise was hardly guaranteed. The Warriors selected Curry with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, but recurring ankle injuries threatened to derail his career during his first several seasons.
He ultimately became the face of Golden State’s dynasty, leading the franchise to four NBA championships while collecting two MVP awards, 12 All-Star selections, and 11 All-NBA honors.
He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
The IMAX announcement arrives as Steph Curry’s reach continues to expand well beyond basketball. He recently received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his work through Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation he launched with his wife, Ayesha Curry, in 2019.
The organization has provided more than 25 million meals to children and families in Oakland while funding literacy programs and renovating playgrounds, libraries, cafeterias, and gyms.
“Oakland gave us so much love, support, and energy, and this is how we are able to continue to give back to the community that has wrapped its arms around us from the very beginning back in 2009,” Curry said while accepting the award. “If you invest in a child, you’re investing in everything that’s possible for their future.”
Curry has also moved deeper into technology as an investor in Simplicity, an AI company whose real estate platform was recently introduced to approximately 1,300 agents at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
When Curry joined the company in 2023, he called technology “a powerful connector” capable of making everyday life easier for communities.