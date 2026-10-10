Steph Curry's Mom Sonya Reveals Surprise Wedding: 'Never Too Late'

The 60-year-old kept her new husband’s identity private but shared wedding photos and urged followers to “not lose hope,” saying it is “never too late” to find happiness.

Sonya Curry revealed that she remarried in a private Scottsdale ceremony, five years after ending her 33-year marriage to Dell Curry.

Steph Curry's mom, Sonya Curry, has found love again—and she's officially off the market. Five years after her high-profile divorce from NBA veteran Dell Curry, the 60-year-old revealed she's remarried, sharing photos from a private wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona, along with a deeply personal message about finding happiness after heartbreak. Sonya announced the news Thursday, Oct. 8, with an Instagram carousel showing off her Pnina Tornai wedding gown, a romantic sunset kiss with her new husband, and highlights from the celebration at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. The festivities included fireworks, a three-tiered wedding cake, and a packed dance floor. One detail she kept under wraps? The identity of her new husband, whom she hasn’t publicly named yet.

But the wedding announcement came with a much bigger revelation about what Sonya has experienced since her marriage to Dell ended. "As I reflect on the past 7 years, I realize I have experienced every season mentioned in Ecclesiastes 3, particularity vs 4," she wrote, referencing the biblical passage about life's changing seasons. "A year ago my mom passed unexpectedly, while simultaneously the most amazing man came into my life! & months [later], I was blessed with becoming his wife!" Sonya encouraged her followers to "not lose hope," emphasizing that it's "never too late" to pursue the things that matter most. And the Curry family was there to celebrate her next chapter. Steph, 38, attended alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry, while younger brother Seth, 36, was joined by his wife, Callie Rivers. Photos from the reception captured Steph hyping up his 14-year-old daughter Riley on the dance floor, while other snapshots showed guests celebrating the newlyweds.

According to People, the wedding came together in just two months. The marriage marks a major personal milestone for Sonya, whose 2021 split from Dell made headlines after 33 years together. The former couple met at Virginia Tech, married in 1988, and raised three children: Steph, Seth, and daughter Sydel. "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," they said in an August 2021 statement. Despite the breakup, they made clear that their children and grandchildren remained their priority. "We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths," they said. Dell has also moved on, marrying his current wife, Nicki. In March, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year celebrated another milestone when the Charlotte Hornets retired his No. 30 jersey during halftime of their 130-111 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The ceremony honored Dell's decade with Charlotte, where he became one of the franchise's original stars after joining the team in the 1988 expansion draft. Steph, Seth, and Sydel joined their father for the occasion, with Steph later writing, "The originator is in the rafters forever. Congratulations, Dad."