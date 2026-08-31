Shilo Sanders Continues Family Music Legacy With 'World of Headache'

Nearly three decades after Coach Prime made his own move from sports into music, Shilo released his second album, World of Headache, on August 30. Per his YouTube channel , the former Colorado safety celebrated the project alongside his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., better known as Bucky, and Lil Wayne , giving Shilo’s post-football chapter a fitting launch after his NFL run ended last year.

Shilo Sanders may be finished chasing quarterbacks, but he's not done following in his father's footsteps.

Music, of course, isn't exactly uncharted territory for the Sanders family. Deion released his debut album, Prime Time, in 1994 while simultaneously building his larger-than-life profile across the NFL and Major League Baseball. The project produced “Must Be the Money,” a song that became closely associated with Prime's swagger and remains a memorable piece of his '90s pop-culture run.

For what it’s worth, both his father and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, appear on World of Headache.

Shilo is also pulling directly from his own football history. The album features “Go Out Swinging,” a track that references the viral moment from his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was ejected after swinging at an opposing player.

Sanders entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and competed for a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his preseason ended on a controversial note. During a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sanders got into an altercation with tight end Zach Davidson and threw a punch, resulting in his ejection.

Tampa Bay later waived Sanders ahead of the regular-season roster deadline, while the NFL fined him $4,669 over the incident.