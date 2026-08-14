Shedeur Sanders Apologizes for Tense ‘Next Question’ Exchange

Sanders’ apology comes amid a noisy offseason that includes his battle with Watson under new head coach Todd Monken, trade speculation sparked by local radio, and growing attention after a rookie year where he went 3–4 as a starter, made the Pro Bowl as a replacement, and set an NFLPA group licensing income record.

He explained that repeatedly fielding questions about his quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson left him feeling drained and misunderstood, so he shut down the topic to preserve his energy and avoid feeding storylines that might divide the locker room.

Shedeur Sanders opened his latest Cleveland Browns press conference by apologizing for his previous tense exchange with reporters, saying his frustration came from media narratives he felt could create separation within the team and hurt their chances to win.

Shedeur Sanders opened his latest press conference with something reporters weren't expecting: an apology. Before taking a single question, the Cleveland Browns quarterback addressed his tense exchange with the media at a previous availability, explaining that his frustration wasn't intended as disrespect. Instead, Sanders said he had grown frustrated with coverage that he felt could create separation inside the team. "First, I want to apologize for how things was last time I came up here before y'all," Sanders said, per NBC News. "I dislike when it's a lot of separation. When something gets between the team and people get painted a certain way and all this different type of stuff. So that's where I get frustrated, and I shut down. Because it just doesn't help us win."