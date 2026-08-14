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Shedeur Sanders Apologizes for Tense ‘Next Question’ Exchange

Inside the Browns’ noisy offseason, Sanders explains the emotion behind his viral 'next question' moment and why he felt the coverage could divide the locker room.

Shedeur Sanders Apologizes for 'Previous Behavior' at Press Conference
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shedeur Sanders opened his latest Cleveland Browns press conference by apologizing for his previous tense exchange with reporters, saying his frustration came from media narratives he felt could create separation within the team and hurt their chances to win.
  • He explained that repeatedly fielding questions about his quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson left him feeling drained and misunderstood, so he shut down the topic to preserve his energy and avoid feeding storylines that might divide the locker room.
  • Sanders’ apology comes amid a noisy offseason that includes his battle with Watson under new head coach Todd Monken, trade speculation sparked by local radio, and growing attention after a rookie year where he went 3–4 as a starter, made the Pro Bowl as a replacement, and set an NFLPA group licensing income record.

Shedeur Sanders opened his latest press conference with something reporters weren't expecting: an apology.

Before taking a single question, the Cleveland Browns quarterback addressed his tense exchange with the media at a previous availability, explaining that his frustration wasn't intended as disrespect. Instead, Sanders said he had grown frustrated with coverage that he felt could create separation inside the team.

"First, I want to apologize for how things was last time I came up here before y'all," Sanders said, per NBC News. "I dislike when it's a lot of separation. When something gets between the team and people get painted a certain way and all this different type of stuff. So that's where I get frustrated, and I shut down. Because it just doesn't help us win."

The apology stems from an earlier press conference where Sanders was asked about his ongoing quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson. Sanders quickly shut down the subject, telling the reporter, "Next question. I answered this question 1,000 times."

This time, Sanders offered more context for why the question bothered him.

"I feel drained when I express myself to people and places and cameras when it's not received and taken the right way, or like we're trying to divide the team or anything like that," Sanders said. "That's where I was trying to preserve my energy from going in depth with a lot of things."

The exchange comes during a particularly noisy offseason around Sanders and the Browns. New head coach Todd Monken has been sorting through a quarterback competition featuring Sanders and Watson, who missed the 2025 season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

Sanders has previously praised Monken's arrival, saying the coach brought a "new vibe" and "new energy" to Cleveland.

But the QB battle hasn't been the only storyline surrounding Sanders. Earlier this summer, ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo claimed teams were calling the Browns about the second-year quarterback's availability.

"Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made," Rizzo said at the time. That sparked speculation about potential landing spots, including the Dallas Cowboys, although Cleveland never announced that Sanders was on the trade block.

Sanders has also generated attention away from the depth chart. After falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he eventually started seven games as a rookie, going 3-4 while throwing for 1,400 yards across eight appearances. He later earned a Pro Bowl replacement selection and set an NFLPA record with $17.7 million in group licensing income.

His second NFL offseason has brought another adjustment: Monken, whom Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently compared to Billy Bob Thornton's problem-solving Tommy Norris character on Landman, is now tasked with settling Cleveland's quarterback situation.

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