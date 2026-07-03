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Major figures including the Obamas and AOC spoke out against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion.Joe Price
Elon Musk and Twitter's arguable symbiosis has long been a source of headline fodder and sustaining criticism, including during buyout discussions.Trace William Cowen
Kanye West’s full interview with Jason Lee of 'Hollywood Unlocked' is here, and he’s once again provided fans and critics alike with plenty to unpack.Joe Price
Life
Elon Musk Clapped Back at Bernie Sanders by Saying He Forgot That He’s ‘Still Alive,’ and People Have Thoughts
The Tesla boss has been in and out of headlines over the past few months for a variety of stock-related reasons. Now, he's slamming Bernie Sanders.Trace William Cowen