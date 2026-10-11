Shilo Sanders Scores Legal Win as $170K Lawsuit is Dropped for Good

Sanders still awaits a ruling on whether he can discharge the $11.89 million judgment awarded to former school security guard John Darjean.

Neither side has confirmed whether a private settlement ended the dispute, which covered work tied to Sanders’ Chapter 7 bankruptcy and personal injury case.

Shilo Sanders no longer faces Barnes & Thornburg’s lawsuit over roughly $170,000 in unpaid legal bills after the firm dismissed all claims with prejudice.

Shilo Sanders just got one legal problem off the table. The former Colorado football player no longer faces a lawsuit from Barnes & Thornburg LLP, the law firm that accused him of owing about $170,000 in unpaid legal bills. According to USA TODAY, the firm filed paperwork on Oct. 5 to permanently dismiss its case against Sanders, ending a dispute that had followed him through two courts. The dismissal was filed "with prejudice," meaning Barnes & Thornburg cannot bring the same claims against Sanders again. Although such dismissals can follow private settlements, neither side has publicly confirmed whether they reached an agreement or whether any money changed hands.

"Plaintiff files this Notice of Nonsuit dismissing with prejudice all claims asserted in the above-captioned lawsuit against Defendant Shilo Sanders, thereby disposing of all claims against the only defendant in this action," the firm stated in its filing. The decision comes less than two months after Sanders was served with court papers while attending his bankruptcy trial in Denver on Aug. 31. Before that, Barnes & Thornburg accused Sanders of avoiding service attempts at his Florida residence. Court records detailed several unsuccessful visits by a process server, including one instance when nobody answered the door despite a food delivery sitting outside. The lawsuit centered on legal work Barnes & Thornburg performed for Sanders in connection with his Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings and the personal injury case that triggered them. The firm originally sued Sanders in federal court in November 2025, alleging he owed $164,285.55, including interest. After withdrawing that complaint in May, Barnes & Thornburg brought the dispute to Dallas state court, where its demand had grown to approximately $170,000.

The firm claimed Sanders failed to settle his outstanding balance after attorney Victor Vital left Barnes & Thornburg for another practice in 2024. Sanders continued working with Vital, but the firm maintained that he remained responsible for its unpaid invoices. While that dispute is now over, Sanders' much larger bankruptcy battle remains unresolved. Sanders filed for Chapter 7 protection in October 2023 after former Dallas school security guard John Darjean secured an $11.89 million default judgment against him. Darjean sued Sanders in 2016, alleging the then-15-year-old caused him permanent injuries during a confrontation over a cellphone at school in 2015. Sanders has maintained that he acted in self-defense. Sanders failed to appear for the 2022 civil trial, resulting in the judgment. When Darjean tried to collect, Sanders filed for bankruptcy to eliminate the debt.