USA Today Fights to Unseal Records Ahead of Shilo Sanders’ Bankruptcy Trial

With Sanders' high-stakes bankruptcy trial approaching, USA TODAY has filed a motion asking a federal judge to unseal key court records and keep the proceedings open to the public. The filing comes after several recent hearings—including a July 14 pretrial conference—were held behind closed doors, with documents related to the case filed under seal.

The newspaper argues the public has a constitutional right to see what happens in a case involving a public figure trying to discharge more than $11 million in debt.

"The Court should not exclude the public from any portion of the trial herein unless and until the requisite findings have been made warranting the denial of the public's presumptive right of attendance under the First Amendment," the motion states.

Filed by Denver-based law firm Zansberg Beylkin LLC, the motion asks the bankruptcy court to release a redacted transcript of the sealed July 14 hearing, along with motions that determined what evidence will—and won't—be allowed at trial. According to the filing, many of the facts at issue have already been public for years, making continued secrecy difficult to justify.

The request follows a string of significant rulings from Judge Michael Romero, who recently set the ground rules for the August 31 trial. Romero ruled that expert testimony could be used to challenge Sanders' claim of self-defense and left open the possibility that some juvenile records containing "party admissions" could be admitted into evidence.

At the same time, he declined—for now—to exclude portions of Sanders' disciplinary history, writing that the court would address specific objections during trial.