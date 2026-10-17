Shilo Sanders' $12M Bankruptcy Fight Expected to Drag Into 2027 After Judge Extends Deadline

Judge Michael E. Romero moved the deadline for closing arguments to Dec. 21 because trial transcripts remain delayed, likely pushing a verdict to January 2027 or later.

Darjean’s attorneys contend that Sanders caused a “willful and malicious injury,” which would make the debt ineligible for discharge under federal bankruptcy law.

Shilo Sanders is seeking to erase an $11.89 million judgment through Chapter 7 bankruptcy, arguing that he acted in self-defense during a 2015 confrontation with former school security guard John Darjean.

Shilo Sanders won't get an answer on his nearly $12 million bankruptcy fight anytime soon. A federal judge has pushed back the deadline for final arguments, leaving the former Colorado football player facing more time with an $11.89 million judgment hanging over him. According to USA Today, Judge Michael E. Romero extended the deadline for written closing arguments from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21 after attorneys for John Darjean, the former Dallas school security guard who won the judgment against Sanders, requested more time. The problem? The transcripts from Sanders' five-day bankruptcy trial in Denver still aren't ready.

"The transcripts are delayed," Darjean's attorney, Ori Raphael, stated in a court filing, explaining that the original schedule anticipated the records would be available approximately three weeks after the trial ended Sept. 4. Instead, the delay has pushed the proceedings into the holiday season, making a ruling unlikely until January 2027 or later. Romero previously explained why he wants both sides to submit detailed written arguments before deciding. "The reason we do that is because if there are written exhibits that have been admitted, I want you to tell me exactly what's important about those written exhibits," the judge said in August. For Sanders, 26, the stakes haven't changed. He either convinces the court to discharge his debt through Chapter 7 bankruptcy or remains responsible for a judgment approaching $12 million.