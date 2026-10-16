Naomi Osaka's Emotional Birthday Post Has Fans Thinking She's Retiring

Osaka has shown no clear sign of leaving tennis, reaching the 2025 US Open semifinals for her strongest major result since becoming a mother.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said she once felt she was “always falling behind,” but now focuses on appreciating her life, loved ones, goals, and accomplishments.

Naomi Osaka reflected on gratitude, personal growth, and her evolving definition of success in an emotional 29th-birthday post that some fans mistook for a retirement message.

Naomi Osaka wanted to celebrate her 29th birthday with a little reflection on life. Instead, she left tennis fans wondering whether she was about to retire. According to JustJared, the four-time Grand Slam champion shared a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday, October 16, reflecting on her accomplishments, personal growth, and the lessons she’s learned as she approaches 30. But the post’s reflective tone had some followers bracing for a retirement announcement.

The confusion came from a message that read more like a farewell than a traditional birthday celebration. Osaka discussed her changing relationship with success, explaining how she spent much of her younger years believing she wasn't accomplishing enough, even as she became one of the biggest names in professional tennis. "I'm extremely grateful for my life," Osaka wrote. "To wake up everyday with goals and dreams, to have all my family and friends be healthy and happy- I don't think there's much more I could wish for." She also admitted that birthdays tend to bring out her emotional side. "Somehow every year without fail I become extremely emotional around my birthday," she explained, adding that she often finds herself mentally reviewing the previous year. For Osaka, those reflections haven't always been positive. Despite winning four major titles and reaching world No. 1, she said she once measured her accomplishments against everything she believed she still needed to achieve.

"When I was younger I used to think that I was always falling behind," she wrote, explaining that her annual self-assessments frequently left her feeling that nothing she accomplished was good enough. Now, approaching the end of her twenties, Osaka says she's learning to appreciate what she's built rather than constantly chasing the next milestone. The message carries additional weight given Osaka's public discussions about mental health and her decision to step away from professional tennis during her pregnancy in 2023. Since returning to competition, she's been navigating motherhood alongside the expectations that come with being a former world No. 1. Her recent performances haven’t exactly suggested she’s preparing to disappear from the sport. Osaka reached the US Open semifinals in 2025, her strongest Grand Slam showing since becoming a mother. She also continued making headlines for her fashion choices, including an elaborate Australian Open entrance featuring a white veil, umbrella, and feather-trimmed jacket.

At this year's US Open, she paid tribute to Allen Iverson with a basketball-inspired outfit featuring a headband and elbow sleeves. Osaka credited the NBA legend with changing how athletes express themselves through fashion.