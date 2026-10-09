Claressa Shields Is Getting Her Own Zeus Reality Show — And Auditions Are Already Underway

Shields recently became the first woman to headline Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, reclaiming the WBC and WBA middleweight titles and raising her career total to 21 world championships.

The undefeated champion brings a bold public persona and a 19-0 record to Zeus, the platform behind the confrontation-driven Baddies franchise.

Claressa Shields is launching GWOATS, her Zeus Network reality show, with live auditions on Oct. 11 in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Claressa Shields is taking her GWOAT title from the boxing ring to reality television. The undefeated boxing champion is moving forward with her own Zeus Network project, GWOATS, and the casting process is officially underway. Shields and the streaming platform took to Instagram to announce a live audition event in the Detroit area on Sunday, Oct. 11, giving hopeful participants their first opportunity to get involved in the upcoming show. “It's time to show & PROVE this SUNDAY at @claressashields #GWOATS AUDITIONS in #Detroit!!!” Zeus wrote in a joint Instagram post with Shields. “Crash the comments if you're PULLING UP to do your BIG ONE!!”