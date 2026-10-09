Claressa Shields Is Getting Her Own Zeus Reality Show — And Auditions Are Already Underway

Key Takeaways
- Claressa Shields is launching GWOATS, her Zeus Network reality show, with live auditions on Oct. 11 in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
- The undefeated champion brings a bold public persona and a 19-0 record to Zeus, the platform behind the confrontation-driven Baddies franchise.
- Shields recently became the first woman to headline Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, reclaiming the WBC and WBA middleweight titles and raising her career total to 21 world championships.
Claressa Shields is taking her GWOAT title from the boxing ring to reality television.
The undefeated boxing champion is moving forward with her own Zeus Network project, GWOATS, and the casting process is officially underway. Shields and the streaming platform took to Instagram to announce a live audition event in the Detroit area on Sunday, Oct. 11, giving hopeful participants their first opportunity to get involved in the upcoming show.
“It's time to show & PROVE this SUNDAY at @claressashields #GWOATS AUDITIONS in #Detroit!!!” Zeus wrote in a joint Instagram post with Shields. “Crash the comments if you're PULLING UP to do your BIG ONE!!”
The announcement came with promotional artwork featuring Shields alongside an oversized gold championship belt bearing the GWOATS name. Another image advertises the live auditions against Detroit's skyline, complete with the date, location and registration information.
The auditions will take place at Studio Center, located at 23689 Industrial Park Drive in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Prospective cast members can register through the Zeus Network's website.
“Sign up for AUDITIONS this SUNDAY & Stay Tuned for #GWOATS Coming SOON on @thezeusnetwork!” the caption reads.
Zeus has built its audience around unscripted programming, particularly its Baddies franchise, where outspoken personalities and confrontations are central to the action. Shields already has a sizable following, both for her accomplishments in the ring and her willingness to speak publicly about everything from relationships to rivalries.
Her recent back-and-forth with fellow boxer Franchón Crews-Dezurn proves it. Despite defeating Crews-Dezurn twice, most recently in February, Shields found herself trading words with her former opponent again in September after a disagreement involving Chrisean Rock.
“We fought, I won. End of our chapter love. God bless,” Shields wrote during the exchange.
But Shields has also been making headlines for what she's accomplished between the ropes.
In August, she became the first female boxer to headline Atlanta's State Farm Arena, stopping Kaye Scott in the sixth round to reclaim the WBC and WBA middleweight championships. The victory improved her record to 19-0 and brought her career total to 21 world titles.
Before the fight, Shields told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of ScoopB.com that expanding women’s boxing’s reach mattered as much as adding to her championship collection.
“I'm making women's boxing culturally respected to where I can come to Atlanta and fight as the main event and sell out 18,000+ people,” she said. “Besides the belts, that means a lot to me.”