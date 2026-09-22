Claressa Shields and Franchón Crews-Dezurn Reignite Beef: ‘We Fought, I Won’

Shields beat Crews-Dezurn in their 2016 pro debuts and swept their February rematch 100-90 on all three scorecards before later claiming the WBC and WBA middleweight titles.

Crews-Dezurn said she previously supported Shields without seeking attention, denied bullying Chrisean and doubled down on her claim that Shields was “scared.”

Claressa Shields called Franchón Crews-Dezurn a “clout chaser” for introducing herself to Chrisean Rock through their rivalry, adding, “We fought, I won. End of our chapter.”

Claressa Shields and Franchón Crews-Dezurn have already faced each other twice in the ring. Apparently, that wasn't enough to settle things outside of it. The longtime rivals are trading shots again on X after Shields took issue with Crews-Dezurn bringing up her name while introducing herself to Chrisean Rock. According to Shields, Crews-Dezurn identified herself to the new professional boxer as “the one that Claressa Shields was scared of”—a description that did not sit well with the undefeated champion. “That is clout chasing,” Claressa Shields wrote. “I’d like to be left alone. We fought, I won. End of our chapter love. God bless.” Shields added that she wouldn't introduce herself to someone using another person's name.

Crews-Dezurn had plenty to say in return. She reminded Shields that she and her husband had repeatedly traveled to Flint and Detroit to support her earlier in her career without being paid or seeking attention for it.

“Wasnt popping all that sh*t when me and my husband was driving to Flint/Detroit MANY TIMES to generally support you in your moments,” Crews-Dezurn wrote. “Not paid, no clout etc… I ain’t see all these new [n-word] there not one time unless they lived in the area. Don’t play w/ me.” The latest round of beef also pulled Chrisean into the middle. DMs had previously surfaced in which Shields called Crews-Dezurn a “clout chaser” after seeing the two women together.

Crews-Dezurn pushed back, saying mentioning Shields was simply part of explaining who she was to Chrisean. She also accused Shields of trying to bully someone who is still learning the boxing world before finishing with another jab: Shields was “scared.”

Chrisean has addressed the drama herself. During a Kick livestream, she questioned why Shields wanted to discuss Blueface with her when she stays out of Shields' relationship with Papoose. She also explained that she is still getting familiar with boxing and respects anyone willing to enter the ring.