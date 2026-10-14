Chicago Bulls Make Stacey King's Iconic 'Beep Beep' Call a New Victory Tradition

King, who died at 59, won three straight NBA titles with the Bulls from 1991 to 1993 before becoming a beloved color commentator known for calls like “Gimme the Hot Sauce.”

Chicago will also wear commemorative King jersey patches throughout the 2026–27 season and host an official tribute night on February 4, 2027.

The Chicago Bulls will play Stacey King’s iconic “Drive home safely, Chicago. BEEP BEEP” call after every home win, making the late broadcaster part of a permanent victory tradition.

The Chicago Bulls make sure Stacey King gets the last word after every home win. According to Sports Illustrated, during the preseason opener at the United Center, the franchise unveiled a new tradition honoring its late broadcaster and three-time NBA champion. After the Bulls secured the win, King's unmistakable voice blasted through the arena speakers with a message generations of Chicago fans know by heart: "Drive home safely, Chicago. BEEP BEEP." For the first time in nearly two decades, King wasn't calling the action courtside. But the Bulls made sure he was still felt. The team debuted the tribute immediately after its preseason win, reviving one of the broadcaster's most beloved catchphrases just four months after his death.

Before the game, the franchise held a moment of silence in his memory. When public address announcer Tim Sinclair thanked the crowd, a fan responded with another unmistakable King catchphrase: "Too big, too fast, too strong." And Chicago isn't limiting its tribute to a recording. The Bulls will wear commemorative jersey patches bearing King's name throughout the 2026-27 season, with an official tribute night scheduled for February 4, 2027. That spontaneous shout captured what made King such an institution in Chicago. His colorful calls, outrageous nicknames, and infectious enthusiasm became part of the franchise's identity. Whether shouting "Gimme the Hot Sauce" after a spectacular play or celebrating Derrick Rose with another memorable one-liner, King made even an ordinary regular-season game feel like an event. But before he became the voice of the Bulls, King helped build the dynasty that made the franchise a global phenomenon. Chicago selected the Oklahoma standout with the sixth pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, bringing the 6-foot-11 center into a locker room led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. King went on to win three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 through 1993. He eventually returned to Chicago, transitioned into broadcasting, and became the team's longtime television color commentator.