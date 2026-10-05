Knicks Champion Jose Alvarado Fights Back Tears as Brooklyn Names Street After Him

Alvarado cemented his New York homecoming by declining a $4.5 million option and signing a new three-year, $14.3 million contract with the Knicks.

The Brooklyn native helped the Knicks win an NBA championship after joining the team in February, including a key eight-point, three-assist performance during their historic Game 4 Finals comeback.

Jose Alvarado fought back tears as Brooklyn temporarily co-named part of Knickerbocker Avenue “Alvarado Avenue,” telling fans, “I come from the same streets y'all come from.”

Jose Alvarado already helped bring an NBA championship back to New York. Now, the city is putting his name on the streets that raised him. The New York Knicks guard became emotional on Saturday, October 3, as a stretch of Knickerbocker Avenue in Brooklyn was temporarily co-named “Alvarado Avenue” in his honor. According to News 12 Brooklyn, the designation, which will remain in place for one year, celebrates the 28-year-old NBA champion’s Brooklyn roots and his role in the Knicks’ title run. Surrounded by fans, Alvarado struggled to contain his emotions as he addressed the crowd. “I come from the same streets y'all come from, and I'm super, super proud of that,” he said. “It made me who I am today.”

After briefly stumbling over his words as supporters cheered, Alvarado admitted, “Y'all gonna make me cry.” Born in Brooklyn and a former standout at Christ the King High School in Queens, Alvarado spent the first years of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans before New York acquired him on Feb. 5. He primarily backed up Finals MVP Jalen Brunson but emerged as an important part of the Knicks’ championship rotation. One of his biggest performances came during New York’s historic Game 4 comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. As the Knicks dug out of a 29-point hole, Alvarado played much of the fourth quarter alongside Brunson and added eight points and three assists. New York ultimately escaped with a 107-106 victory on its way to the championship. His connection with the city became even more visible after the title. Alvarado appeared at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day Parade alongside teammate Jordan Clarkson, where fans greeted the Brooklyn native with chants of “Knicks in five!”