Brittney Griner’s Estranged Wife Says She Needs Support to Cover Monthly Expenses

Brittney Griner’s divorce has moved from the announcement of a split to a request for support. Her estranged wife, Cherelle Griner, is asking a Georgia court to take the difference in their incomes into account, saying she cannot cover her monthly needs without continued financial help. The request comes in Cherelle’s response to the divorce petition Brittney filed in July.

Cherelle calls the gap between their earnings a “substantial disparity.” She says she is “unable to meet her reasonable financial needs on a monthly basis without continued support,” according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Brittney plays for the Connecticut Sun and reportedly signed a one-year deal worth more than $1 million. The report does not give a dollar amount for Cherelle’s request or say that the court has decided what either spouse will pay.