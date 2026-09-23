Brittney Griner’s Estranged Wife Says She Needs Support to Cover Monthly Expenses

Key Takeaways
- Cherelle Griner is seeking spousal support in her divorce from Brittney Griner, citing a “substantial disparity” in income and saying she cannot cover her monthly needs without continued help.
- Cherelle also wants joint legal custody of their son, Bash, while asking the court to determine physical custody and parenting time based on his best interests.
- The couple married in 2018, welcomed Bash in 2024, and separated on July 24 before Brittney filed for divorce six days later in Georgia.
Brittney Griner’s divorce has moved from the announcement of a split to a request for support. Her estranged wife, Cherelle Griner, is asking a Georgia court to take the difference in their incomes into account, saying she cannot cover her monthly needs without continued financial help. The request comes in Cherelle’s response to the divorce petition Brittney filed in July.
Cherelle calls the gap between their earnings a “substantial disparity.” She says she is “unable to meet her reasonable financial needs on a monthly basis without continued support,” according to documents obtained by TMZ.
Brittney plays for the Connecticut Sun and reportedly signed a one-year deal worth more than $1 million. The report does not give a dollar amount for Cherelle’s request or say that the court has decided what either spouse will pay.
Money is only one part of the case. Cherelle also wants joint legal custody of their son, Bash, while asking the court to decide physical custody and parenting time based on his best interests.
Brittney’s original petition addressed custody and sought an equitable division of the couple’s marital assets and debts. With both filings now on the table, the court must sort out the practical terms of their separation, including how they will share parenting responsibilities.
The couple married in June 2018 and welcomed Bash in 2024. According to their filings, they separated on July 24, and Brittney filed for divorce six days later in Fulton County Superior Court.
Cherelle’s response says the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”
Their relationship became especially visible during Brittney’s detention in Russia in 2022. Cherelle, an attorney, pressed publicly for her release, telling Good Morning America at the time, “I won't go down until she's back.”
Brittney returned to the U.S. in a prisoner exchange that December.
The two had met years earlier at Baylor University, where Brittney played before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft.