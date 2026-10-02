Antonio Brown’s Attempted Murder Plea Deal Hits Roadblock in Court

Brown originally faced 20 to 30 years in prison over allegations that he fired twice at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who said he does not want Brown incarcerated.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez postponed the plea hearing because she needed more time to review the deal, leaving Brown under GPS monitoring for at least another month.

Antonio Brown sought to resolve his attempted murder case by pleading no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm in exchange for three years of probation and possible early termination.

"I am just not up to speed enough to move forward with a change of plea," she said. Brown's attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, called the delay a "setback," particularly because the former NFL star remains under GPS monitoring while the case is unresolved. "It's another month that my client has an ankle monitor on and doesn't have closure," Eiglarsh said. The attorney stressed that the agreement still requires approval from Tinkler Mendez, despite being negotiated with Miami-Dade prosecutors. "The decision to accept the plea is thoroughly in the hands of the judge, and I won't presume that she will accept it," Eiglarsh said. "That said, this was carefully negotiated with the state."