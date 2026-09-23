Antonio Brown Agrees to Plea Deal That Could Spare Him Up to 30 Years in Prison

Prosecutors offered the agreement after alleged victim Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu forgave Brown and declined to participate, with a court hearing expected to finalize the deal.

Brown maintained that he acted in self-defense during the May 2025 shooting, while his attorney said he took the deal because prosecutors made him “an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

Antonio Brown accepted a plea deal that will reduce his attempted murder charge and give him probation instead of a potential 20-to-30-year prison sentence.

Antonio Brown was facing the possibility of spending the next 30 years in prison. Now, the former NFL star is expected to walk away from his attempted murder case with probation. According to Fox News, Brown accepted a plea deal on Wednesday, September 23, from Miami-Dade County prosecutors that will dramatically reduce the charge against him and eliminate the prison sentence he could have faced if convicted, his attorney Mark Eiglarsh said. The deal marks a stunning change in stakes for Brown, who had been charged with second-degree attempted murder following a May 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami.

"He is not accepting this agreement because he suddenly agrees with the State's allegations," Eiglarsh said. "He is accepting it because the State made him an offer he couldn't refuse." And the difference is substantial. Because prosecutors alleged Brown fired a gun during the incident, Florida's firearm sentencing laws exposed him to a mandatory minimum of 20 years and as many as 30 years behind bars. Under the agreement, Eiglarsh says Brown will instead receive probation. A hearing later this month is expected to make the deal official. The case centered on Brown's May 16 confrontation with Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu outside a boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. Prosecutors alleged Brown fought with Nantambu, obtained a firearm from a security guard, and chased Nantambu before firing twice. Nantambu told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck. Brown's attorneys told a much different story.