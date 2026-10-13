Wendell Carter Jr. Opens Up About Offseason with Angel Reese: 'A Lot of Relaxation'

The couple regularly trades performance advice and tunes out the “white noise,” while Carter says he likes Orlando’s chances against any Eastern Conference opponent.

Carter trained with longtime friend Collin Sexton and veteran Derrick Favors as Reese averaged 16.4 points and 12.1 rebounds in her first season with the Atlanta Dream.

Wendell Carter Jr. spent his offseason training for his eighth NBA season while supporting girlfriend Angel Reese, calling the summer “a lot of hard work, a lot of relaxation, a lot of support for my girl.”

Wendell Carter Jr. had two priorities this offseason: preparing for another NBA season and making sure his girlfriend, Angel Reese, knew he had her back. The Orlando Magic center spent his summer traveling between Florida and Georgia, squeezing in workouts while showing up for Reese during her first season with the Atlanta Dream. And judging by his latest comments, the couple still found time to enjoy themselves between their demanding basketball schedules. “A lot of hard work, a lot of relaxation, a lot of support for my girl,” Carter told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “It’s been a great summer all in all.”

The support came during a major year for Reese, who joined Atlanta following her blockbuster trade from the Chicago Sky. The WNBA star averaged 16.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, helped the Dream reach the WNBA Finals, and continued adding to her record-breaking résumé. Carter, meanwhile, wasn't exactly taking the summer off. The 27-year-old trained with Collin Sexton, a longtime friend from their AAU basketball days, and veteran big man Derrick Favors. Between sessions in Atlanta and workouts at Orlando's training facility, Carter kept his preparations moving while following Reese's season. “I worked out with Collin Sexton—a guy I grew up with, played AAU with him since I was a kid,” Carter said. “Just his determination, his attention to detail, inspired me.” But the couple's support for one another doesn’t stop at showing up at games.