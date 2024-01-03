Tyreek Hill Leaves Dolphins Practice After Firefighters Respond to Blaze at WR's Florida Mansion

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver left practice after hearing the news.

Jan 03, 2024
Firefighters responded to a blaze at Tyreek Hill's Florida home on Wednesday, January 3.

As reported by CBS News, firefighters showed up at the Miami Dolphins wide receiver's mansion in Southwest Ranches, with footage showing them fighting the blaze from the roof of the property. Black and white smoke was billowing from the house, with several fire engines and crews at the scene.

Per reporter Ari Meriov, Hill's family is safe and out of the house, with Hill leaving practice after hearing news of the fire.

This story is being updated.

