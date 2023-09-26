Tyreek Hill Says He Wants to Be a Porn Star After He Retires From NFL

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill is already thinking about his next career.

During a recent stream on Twitch with fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout, who's dominated in Miami since being traded to the Dolphins in 2022, revealed he wants to be a porn star after he retires from playing football.

Hill's remarks came after Evans told Tyreek he's going to have a big post-NFL career. “When you retire, you’re gonna be all over the place,” Evans said. “They’re gonna put you on TV [and] everything.”

Tyreek responded by saying he wants to pivot into the adult film industry after he hangs his jersey up.

"When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro,” Hill said. “Like, dead serious. You think I got that?”

Evans' response to Hill's comments is notable considering the All-Pro wide receiver paused for a few moments, perhaps in stunned silence, before saying: “I mean, whatever you want, bro. I don’t got an opinion on that.”