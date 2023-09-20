Travis Kelce's Brother Jason on Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: 'I Think It's 100 Percent True' (UPDATE)

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the NFL Network's Rich Eisen used the rumors to fit in as many Taylor Swift references as possible during the pregame coverage of the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars game. "Well, even though that bone bruise in the injury one would think is 'Delicate,'" Eisen said. "He's been able to 'Shake It Off.'" He later made references to "All Too Well" and "Blank Space," among other tracks.

"Look what you made me do, @killatrav," Eisen wrote in a caption for a video of him making the references. Kelce appeared amused and commented, "Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂."

Swift, meanwhile, further fueled rumors after she stepped out in New York City sporting a teardrop-shaped pendant necklace set with an opal, which also happens to be Kelce's birthstone. While the singer-songwriter has always worn opal stones, some fans theorized that it's a quiet confirmation of her relationship with Kelce.