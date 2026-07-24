Virginia

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Wingstop Employee Fired After Replacing Customer's Name with a Racial Slur
Life

Virginia Grandma Says Racial Slur Appeared on Wingstop Order for Grandson

Nita Sutherland says a racial slur was printed on her Wingstop order and displayed on the restaurant’s tracking screen during a dinner run for her grandson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Virginia Won't Be Making Recreational Marijuana Legal Anytime Soon
Life

Virginia Governor Blocks Legal Recreational Weed Sales

Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s surprise veto keeps cannabis users in a legal limbo where you can possess weed — but still can’t buy it in Virginia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
A parachutist descends with an American flag near a large screen displaying "VIRGINIA TECH" as a crowd watches below.
Sports

Skydiver Gets Stuck on Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Spring Game

The planned pregame stunt turned tense as the parachuter dangled above the field for nearly 20 minutes before rescue.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
Delonte West #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA game against of the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 21, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sports

Delonte West Arrested, Reportedly Accused of Taking $23 in Virginia Robbery

West is set to make a court appearance in March.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
Missy Eliott.
Music

Missy Elliott Gives Back With $50,000 Hometown Nonprofit Donation

"Life is so short," the rapper's mother said. "You can be up today, and down tomorrow. But it doesn’t mean that you stay down."

Trey Alston207 days ago
Advertisement
Delta Air Lines and KLM Sued by Family Who Say They Were 'Swarmed' by Bedbugs on Flight
Life

Delta Air Lines and KLM Sued by Family Who Say They Were 'Bitten' by Bedbugs on Flight

The lawsuit claims a Virginia family was bitten mid-flight and suffered physical and emotional distress during an international trip.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Mourns Father-in-Law, Who Was Found Dead After Search
Sports

Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Mourns Father-in-Law After Search Ends in Tragedy

The Olympic champion shared a heartbreaking update after her father-in-law was found following a days-long search in Virginia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo216 days ago
Barbara Rose Johns, Civil Rights Pioneer, Replaces Robert E. Lee Statue in the U.S. Capitol
Life

Barbara Rose Johns, Civil Rights Pioneer, Replaces Robert E. Lee Statue in the U.S. Capitol

Johns led the 1951 walkout of Robert Russa Moton High School paved the way for nationwide desegregation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo220 days ago
NBA Great Allen Iverson Backed an Affordable Housing Project in Virginia — And It's Moving Forward
Sports

NBA Great Allen Iverson Backed an Affordable Housing Project in Virginia — And It's Moving Forward

The Iverson Landing projects, to be built in Newport News, have received the green light to proceed with construction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
racoon
Life

'Drunk' Raccoon Passes Out in Virginia Liquor Store — And There's Photos

A raccoon apparently drank itself into a stupor inside a Virginia liquor store.

Jessica Mcbride234 days ago
Advertisement
Buffalo Wild Wings Sued for $5M After Patron Allegedly Finds Racial Slur on Receipt
Life

Buffalo Wild Wings Sued for $5M After Patron Allegedly Finds Racial Slur on Receipt

Marc and Natasha Loman are suing the popular fast-casual restaurant after a 2024 experience in Virginia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Two football players in black uniforms with numbers 23 and 12 watch a night game under bright stadium lights.
Life

Disturbing New Twist in Case of Missing High School Football Coach Travis Turner

Travis Turner has now been charged with child pornography.

Helen Storms242 days ago
Malachi Toney
Sports

Miami's Malachi Toney Sends Woman Flying in Scary Sideline Collision Video

A viral video captures the moment a Miami Hurricanes player collided with a woman on the sidelines at the Virginia Tech game.

Jessica Mcbride244 days ago
Pusha T and Virginia Thornton
Music

Pusha T and Wife Virginia Thornton Expecting Second Child

Their first kid, Nigel Brixx Thornton, was born in 2020.

Trey Alston253 days ago
Texas Legends basketball player Delonte West on the court during a solo pre-game workout at the Dr. Pepper Arena on April 1, 2015 in Frisco, Texas.
Sports

Delonte West Arrested After Being Found Unconscious in Virginia

The former basketball star, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, has had multiple run-ins with the law since the end of his NBA career.

Joe Price260 days ago
Advertisement
Three people in Halloween costumes, including a clown, a scarecrow, and a ghost, walk down a residential street at night.
Life

Doorbell Camera Video Shows Trio in Halloween Masks Threatening to Break In, Police Investigating

One of the individuals wore a scary clown mask, while another appeared to be wearing a Michael Myers costume.

Joe Price278 days ago
Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Torturing 9-Day-Old Baby After Initially Downplaying Injuries
Life

Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Torturing 9-Day-Old Baby After Initially Downplaying Injuries

Z’ibreyea S. Parker initially told investigators that her child's injuries were 'not that serious.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo332 days ago
Breeze Airways airplane on the runway
Life

Airline Passenger Taken Into Custody After Alleged Intoxication, Yelling Racist Slurs at Staff

The plane was diverted after the man broke free from his restraints—twice.

tara mahadevan345 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App