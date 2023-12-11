Aaron Gordon Says He Went on Date and Found She Was Googling His Net Worth

He went on to explain his ideal woman, but then the topic shifted to some of his experiences dating as a high-profile basketball player. "Check this out, I went on a date with this girl one time, I forget where we were going where it was, might have been in like Chicago or something like that," he recalled. "I got to the spot, right, we were just sitting at the bar waiting for our table getting drinks, whatever. She opened up her phone, the last thing she had on her phone was 'Aaron Gordon's net worth.' You know what I'm saying? See what I'm saying? I was like, 'Yo this is wild.'"

While he thinks the situation is funny now, he admitted that it was one of those moments that made him realize that dating as a celebrity can be tough sometimes. "When you get to this level, there's certain girls that mess with you just for, you know, like the clout, the money, the security," he said. "There are real ones, you know, there's real ones out there."

Watch the full interview up top.