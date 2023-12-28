Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Suffers Dog Bites, Out Indefinitely

It appears the incident occurred after the Nuggets' 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas where Gordon finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Nuggets are optimistic that his absence will be on the short side.

"He's hanging in there," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said earlier today. "Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We're a family -- wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron's going through right now."

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.