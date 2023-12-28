Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Suffers Dog Bites, Out Indefinitely

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon wll be out for the foreseeable future after being bitten by the family dog on Christmas.
According to ESPN, Gordon sustained lacerations to his face and right shooting hand, which required 21 stitches. The 28-year-old forward is in "good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers," the Nuggets said in a statement.
It appears the incident occurred after the Nuggets' 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas where Gordon finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Nuggets are optimistic that his absence will be on the short side.
"He's hanging in there," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said earlier today. "Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We're a family -- wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron's going through right now."
Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.