Jake Paul Says He's 'Excited' to Fight 'Dangerous' Mike Tyson: 'Time to Put Iron Mike to Sleep'

27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has lined up his next major fight, and it's against 57-year-old retired heavyweight legend Mike Tyson.

On Saturday, July 20 the two boxers will face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas during an event hosted by Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix, which will serve as the streaming provider for the fight. Paul, who made his professional boxing debut in 2020, has only lost one of his ten fights so far. He's coming into his fight with Tyson as confident as can be.

In a lengthy tweet, Paul promised the event will be "the biggest fight of the 21st century." He wrote that it will not be one to miss, and will be available to all Netflix subscribers. "My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time," he continued. "Time to put Iron Mike to sleep."