Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks Hit With DUI Charge Following Arrest Earlier This Year

Phoenix Suns player Dillon Brooks has been officially charged with driving under the influence following his arrest in Arizona in March.

As reported by TMZ, Brooks was hit with a misdemeanor DUI charge on Monday (Sept. 18) by prosecutors in Scottsdale, Arizona. Brooks was pulled over by officers earlier this year and arrested after they suspected he was driving under the influence. He was taken to the Scottsdale City Jail and posed for a mugshot before he was released from custody.

His arrest in March came just two months after he was pulled over for allegedly driving over the speed limit. Officers claimed he was driving as fast as 85 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Brooks has not directly addressed the misdemeanor charge in connection with his DUI arrest earlier this year.

Since being traded to the Suns in 2025, Brooks has earned a reputation in the NBA as something of a bad boy. In the 2025-26 season, he received almost 20 technical fouls for his behavior on the court. Despite some of the drama surrounding his behavior on and off the court, he signed a three-year, $73 million contract extension with the Suns in August, which will keep him with the team through the 2029-30 season.