Prosecutors have alleged Darron Lee consulted with ChatGPT following the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Perpetuo.

As reported by TMZ, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp disclosed during a court hearing on Monday (March 9) that Lee asked ChatGPT what to do the day before Perpetuo was found dead in their Ooltewah home last month.

“Don't know what to do right now, Fiancée did her crazy thing again, and now she's messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self inflicted),” read the messages. “She stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk, but she isn't waking up or responding, what do I do?”

Prosecutors showed the responses ChatGPT offered to Lee, including one that read, “Here’s what to say without framing it as ‘police trouble.’” Other messages Lee asked ChatGPT included him asking if a slip-and-fall accident could leave someone with puncture wounds. Wamp argued these messages suggested that Lee was attempting to cover up a crime scene by asking the artificial intelligence chatbot what to do.