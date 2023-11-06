Yvonne Orji Opens Up About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a lot of Pent-up Energy up in Here'

On an episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, Insecure actress Yvonne Orji opened up about being a virgin at 39.
"Are you still a virgin?" Handler asked Orji on the podcast, as seen in a clip below. "I am," she confirmed. "Oh my God I love this," Handler replied. "This is the most original guest we've ever had on. And what are you, 39? Oh my God. That dam is going to break one day, baby."
Orji has shared her desire to remain a virgin until marriage in the past, and joked that she's potentially worried about the man she ends up with because of how long she's waited. "People were like, 'Oh Yvonne.' ... Pray for him, whoever he is," said Orji. "There's a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me."
Handler suggested that Orji will hit her "sexual peak" when she first starts having sex, so she'll "need a couple of men, probably." Orji laughed, "Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory."
Orji, who is best known for her role as Molly Carter in Insecure and has since starred in movies such as Vacation Friends and its sequel, shared in 2017 that she doesn't want to have sex until marriage. "Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?" she told People when she was 33. “It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.”
Orji added that she's received a lot of questions about her virginity throughout her career. “People ask about it because they’re curious, or they may not understand,” she said. "How will they ever get understand if I don’t talk about it? I can inform your curiosity, as opposed to everyone being in the dark and just sort of creating their own narrative about it.”
She was previously in a relationship with former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho in 2018, but they split by early 2019. For the most part, Orji has kept her love life private and hasn't shared any news about dating since.