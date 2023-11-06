Yvonne Orji Opens Up About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a lot of Pent-up Energy up in Here'

On an episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, Insecure actress Yvonne Orji opened up about being a virgin at 39.

"Are you still a virgin?" Handler asked Orji on the podcast, as seen in a clip below. "I am," she confirmed. "Oh my God I love this," Handler replied. "This is the most original guest we've ever had on. And what are you, 39? Oh my God. That dam is going to break one day, baby."

Orji has shared her desire to remain a virgin until marriage in the past, and joked that she's potentially worried about the man she ends up with because of how long she's waited. "People were like, 'Oh Yvonne.' ... Pray for him, whoever he is," said Orji. "There's a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me."

Handler suggested that Orji will hit her "sexual peak" when she first starts having sex, so she'll "need a couple of men, probably." Orji laughed, "Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory."