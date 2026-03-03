Sports

Atlanta Falcons Assistant Coach LaTroy Lewis Fired Amid Rape Accusations

A woman has accused the former Falcons coach of assaulting her in 2024.

The Falcons logo highlighted by sunlight during the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons assistant coach LaTroy Lewis has been fired just hours after he was accused of raping a woman during his tenure at the University of Michigan from 2023-25.

As reported by TMZ, the Falcons announced on Friday (Feb. 27) that Lewis, who served as assistant defensive line coach, had been dismissed by the Falcons.

The newly reported accusations have been laid out by reporter Justin Spiro. Per his account, which he says comes directly from the alleged victim “with significant supporting documents corroborating aspects of her account,” the woman, who is remaining anonymous, reportedly told Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore (himself accused of home invasion and stalking) in early December 2024 that Lewis had raped her. Moore is alleged to have been dismissive and angry when told, and to have later on demanded sex from the woman himself.

Reporter Justin Spiro shared a timeline that included two alleged violent attacks by Lewis against the woman — one in December, 2024, in which the alleged rape took place; and a separate incident in January 2025 in which physical assault, but not sexual assault, is alleged. In addition, Spiro includes screenshots of what appear to be Moore’s graphic messages to the woman, demanding sex.

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” said the Falcons in a statement that came ahead of Lewis’ dismissal. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Lewis has not yet commented on the allegations. The woman is represented by attorney Karen Truszkowski, who said she filed a report about the alleged incidents with the Ann Arbor Police.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024,” Ann Arbor Police spokesman Chris Page said, per KLFY. “The suspect in this investigation is LaTroy Lewis. The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Moore, for his part, is facing charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering following his own dismissal from Michigan over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a woman who worked at the organization.

The woman said she met Lewis on a dating app in July 2024, but he increasingly became aggressive over text messages. When they met at a hotel in Ann Arbor in December 2024, she alleged that he raped her.

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