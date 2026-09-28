Kate Upton Has Heartfelt Moment With Justin Verlander on the Field for Final MLB Start

On Saturday, Justin Verlander said farewell to his MLB career and delivered the final pitches of his storied major league career, and his wife, Kate Upton, was by his side.

Verlander has been in the business for more than two decades. He started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers in 2005, and Verlander has delivered a legendary career for his fans over the past 21 years.

He's a three-time Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion, Triple Crown winner and MVP. With those honors in place, he's certainly one of the more legendary players of his era.

On Saturday, Verlander threw out his final pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and his wife, Upton, was right there with him. The 43-year-old enjoyed a standing ovation on the field from the Detroit audience before tossing his final major league pitch.