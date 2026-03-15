Sports

Zohran Mamdani and Mohamed Diawara Share Iftar in Harlem

The New York City mayor and Knicks rookie bonded over a Senegalese meal and basketball.

Split images. Left: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a suit speaking at a podium. Right: The New York Knicks' Mohamed Diawara in a jersey with number 51 on the court.
Images via Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images; Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani and Mohamed Diawara shared iftar at a Senegalese restaurant in Harlem before shooting hoops together.

The New York City mayor, 34, and the 20-year-old New York Knicks rookie broke their fast at Keur Yayeu Dara, a beloved Saint Louis Senegalese restaurant, and later enjoyed a basketball session at Marcus Garvey Park.

Earlier this month, Diawara, who has been open about observing Ramadan while playing in the NBA, thanked the Knicks for being very supportive during Ramadan.

“The team is great with me,” he said in French to Canadian NBA journalist Mike Laviolle. “They really put me in the right conditions to perform. Even during Ramadan, they help me a lot with everything: room service at 4 a.m.—everything you need in terms of nutrients.”

Mamdani’s outing comes after an earlier clash between him and the Knicks.

During the season opener at MSG, Madani, before his eventual election, aired a campaign advertisement using a modified Knicks logo with "Zohran" replacing the team name.

The Knicks responded with a cease-and-desist letter and the incident drew national attention when President Donald Trump shared a decorated version of the logo before deleting it.

Despite that tension, Mamdani went to MSG right before Election Day alongside The Kid Mero.

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