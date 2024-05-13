Sabrina Ionescu Talks Upcoming WNBA Season, More Investment in Women's Sports, & New York Liberty's Potential

Obviously basketball’s a lot about talent, a lot of wins and losses are really based off talent level, but a lot of that is also just team chemistry, and that's something that you can't really fast forward. It's just something you have to build over time, no pun intended. That's part of what we're all most excited about, just being able to see how much we're gonna grow from one year to the next. And even though we did have so many firsts last year for this organization, we're not even close to the potential that we can be and I think that's what excites all of us.

To follow up on that, it does take time to jell. Last season, all the new pieces took a little while to get onto the court. How did you guys, in the moment, slow down and be able to grow while still moving forward and still accomplishing all that you did on the court?

We just really gave our process grace, and we understood it wasn't going to be easy. There were going to be highs and lows, times that we lost games that we should have won, but our just team chemistry wasn't there yet. And we all really accepted that; understanding that that was just part of our process. Obviously, not being able to win what it was that we wanted to accomplish last year shows that you just can't fast forward. I think it would have been almost too good to be true if we were able to do it in year one. But being able to have the same five, the same core, come back this year, and having all gone through that, it just really helps us understand where we're wanting to go and what we need to be better at.

In addition to all of your team success, you've also racked up some really impressive individual accolades. Do you have any individual concrete goals that you've set for yourself for this upcoming season?

Not necessarily, just wanting to be better. Like, every year my goal is to be better than I was, and this offseason was my best yet. I was a part of USA Basketball for three training camps and was able to compete against the best, but I really had the best offseason that I've been able to have on a professional level this year with just being healthy and seeing the areas that I wanted to improve and get better on.



That's really what I love about the offseason, that I have that time to push and really kind of make myself uncomfortable in workouts so that when I get into the season, I can really showcase what my team needs of me. So, I'm really excited to see where that takes me – I don't know where it’s gonna take me, but I'm just excited to be better than I was last year.

And I've spoken to you enough over the years to know that if I push too hard there, you're just going to credit your teammates for your individual success. So I wanted to flip it on you: you're a facilitator on the court, you're a court spacer, you are a leader out there. What do you think makes you a good teammate?What I value the most in myself as a teammate is just being able to be there for everyone's needs and understanding that my passing ability and my ability to impact the game in more ways than just scoring for myself helps me be a better teammate in terms of understanding what everyone needs around me to be their best. And I think all my teammates know I want the absolute best for them and I want to help them get there.

