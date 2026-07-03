Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic, born Christian Mate Pulisic, is an American professional soccer player known for his quick dribbling, vision, and ability to unlock defenses as a winger for the U.S. Men's National Team and AC Milan in Serie A. He became the youngest American to score in the UEFA Champions League and was Chelsea FC’s first American starter, marking a significant moment for U.S. players in top European leagues. He was born on September 18, 1998, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S. Pulisic is recognized for his performances in important matches, including World Cup qualifiers and Champions League knockout rounds. His ability to make decisive plays under pressure has established him as a key figure in U.S. soccer’s development on the international stage. Off the field, he supports youth soccer initiatives and maintains partnerships that contribute to his broader impact.

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USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
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